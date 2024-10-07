Open in App
    • KRON4 News

    Man who drained Pleasant Hill victim’s bank account convicted

    By Tor Smith,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fBeo_0vy061BK00

    MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to felony identity theft, money laundering, and grand theft after targeting a Pleasant Hill resident and stealing nearly $20,000, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said.

    Fleet Week air show set to soar this week

    The D.A.’s office said the crimes began two years ago when Andrew William McCormick, 23, of Ukiah, Florida, opened an account in his name at a Chase Bank branch on July 22, 2022. He later attended an in-person meeting at a Chase Bank location in Plantation, Florida, on Aug. 26, 2022.

    Investigators said that on Aug. 25, McCormick met with a co-conspirator who posed as the Pleasant Hill victim using their stolen ID. At the bank meeting, they opened a joint account linked to the victim’s checking account, according to prosecutors.

    McCormick then made mobile transfers totaling $19,956.44 from the victim’s account into the new account and transferred $12,300 to his personal account in Ukiah, said investigators.

    The D.A.’s office said he continued to withdraw funds from “five other bank branches,” eventually draining the victim’s account before fleeing Florida. After several months of investigation and multiple search warrants, Pleasant Hill Police said they were able to build a strong case against McCormick.

    On Feb. 20, 2024, McCormick was charged with conspiracy to defraud, identity theft, false impersonation, money laundering, and grand theft. He has been sentenced to 240 days in county jail and two years of probation, and he must repay the victim.

    There was no update provided from the D.A.’s office on the alleged co-conspirator.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    R Stalz
    21h ago
    Our justice system is wrong. Hasn’t the victim suffered long enough for everything he worked so hard for? He should have received at least 5 years in prison, restitution and 10 years probation and many classes on how to be a decent human being.
    julieta abrenilla
    1d ago
    CUT IT OUT BOTH HIS HANDS HE CAME OVER HERE TO JUST TO ROBBED PEOPLE'S MONEY.
    View all comments
