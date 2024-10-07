Open in App
    San Ramon road shut down due to hazardous material leak: police

    By Aaron Tolentino,

    1 days ago

    ( KRON ) — A road in San Ramon shut down Monday afternoon due to a hazardous material leak, the San Ramon Police Department posted on X . San Ramon Valley Boulevard going northbound is closed from Crow Canyon Road to Fostoria Way.

    Break from the heat in sight, at last

    The leak is coming from a pool services pickup truck that was pulled over by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 2330 San Ramon Valley Blvd. in front of Bodylines Day Spa, police said.

    According to SRPD, chlorine was leaking from the vehicle. Officers put on their hazmat suits and removed two three-gallon containers. Officials said the county’s hazmat team took possession of these containers and will properly dispose of them.

    The public is asked to take alternative routes as this may be “an extended closure,” the department added. Contra Costa County hazmat crews are handling cleanup at the scene. Roads should be back open by around 6:30 p.m.

    No injuries were reported. SRPD first posted about the incident at 2:20 p.m. on X.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Matt Chetcuti
    1d ago
    bads leaks,amens,rips
    rodger Rodger
    1d ago
    Our SRPD is simply the best police force in Tri Valley area and possibly in the Bay Area. They really give a shit about this community. On top of the fact they are extremely nice. Oh, don't mess with them. Just sayin'.
    View all comments
