San Ramon road shut down due to hazardous material leak: police

( KRON ) — A road in San Ramon shut down Monday afternoon due to a hazardous material leak, the San Ramon Police Department posted on X . San Ramon Valley Boulevard going northbound is closed from Crow Canyon Road to Fostoria Way.

The leak is coming from a pool services pickup truck that was pulled over by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 2330 San Ramon Valley Blvd. in front of Bodylines Day Spa, police said.

According to SRPD, chlorine was leaking from the vehicle. Officers put on their hazmat suits and removed two three-gallon containers. Officials said the county’s hazmat team took possession of these containers and will properly dispose of them.

The public is asked to take alternative routes as this may be “an extended closure,” the department added. Contra Costa County hazmat crews are handling cleanup at the scene. Roads should be back open by around 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. SRPD first posted about the incident at 2:20 p.m. on X.

