Fleet Week air show set to soar this week

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — San Francisco Fleet Week is here, just in time for an autumn Bay Area heat wave to clear out. During the seven days of Fleet Week, bands will play, jets will roar overhead, and a majestic procession of ships will parade into the San Francisco Bay.

When does Fleet Week start?

The week-long event began Monday, Oct. 7 with more events scheduled for Tuesday.

However, things really get underway Wednesday and Thursday headed into the weekend when the iconic Blue Angels will soar over SF as part of the famous air show. Events for the first three days of Fleet Week include performances from a number of military bands.

Ship tours also get underway on Wednesday and Thursday, along with more performances from military bands. The annual Honor Our Fallen Concert is also set for Thursday at the Herbst Theatre.

The main Fleet Week events are set for later in the week with the Parade of Ships, air show, and of course, the Blue Angels.

Fleet Week Parade of Ships

The Fleet Week Parade of Ships sets sail on Friday, Oct. 11. The fleet will sail into the Bay under the Golden Gate Bridge, offering attendees a chance to learn about the different types of vessels.

The San Francisco Fire Department will lead the procession with fire boats shooting jets of water into the air to celebrate the fleet’s arrival.

(Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Where to watch Fleet Week Parade of Ships

The procession can be viewed from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge with the reviewing stand at the Marina Green. The event is also viewable along the San Francisco waterfront.

The Parade of Ships is free and gets underway at 11 a.m. Friday.

Fleet Week air show schedule

The Fleet Week air show runs over three consecutive days this week:

Friday, Oct. 11 — 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 — 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 12 — 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Fleet Week air show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Blue Angels “Fat Albert,” the Navy Leap Frogs, a United 777, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Demo Team, and an Air Force Heritage Flight. On Saturday and Sunday, the Patriots Jet Team will also take part.

(Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Blue Angels San Francisco 2024 schedule

The Blue Angels will fly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of the Fleet Week air show. Typically, they fly around 3 p.m. Those who live and work in San Francisco might be able to see and hear them practicing their formations earlier in the week.

Blue Angels practice schedule

The Blue Angels usually practice on the Thursday before the air show takes flight.

What kind of planes do the Blue Angels fly?

Since 2020, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have flown F/A-18 Super Hornets. The Super Hornet is the “backbone of the U.S. Navy carrier air wing,” according to Boeing, which manufactures the plane. They are capable of hitting speeds up to Mach 1.6.

The Fleet Week air show also features the Blue Angels “Fat Albert,” a C-130 J Super Hercules, a four-engine turboprop transport plane.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What is Fleet Week in San Francisco?

San Francisco Fleet Week began in 1981 when then SF Mayor Dianne Feinstein “led the nation in celebrating America’s sea services,” according to the Fleet Week website. The event takes place every October over Italian Heritage Weekend.

Over the decades, the air show, Parade of Ships, and other events have become a significant tradition in San Francisco, and an integral part of the city’s culture and economy. Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.