    • KRON4 News

    How fast food prices in California changed after the minimum wage hike

    By Marc Sternfield,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS7Fi_0vxwhsDA00

    (KTLA) — California’s controversial new $20-an-hour minimum wage for workers at large fast-food chains has not led to widespread job losses or steep menu price hikes, according to a new report from UC Berkeley’s Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

    Assembly Bill 1228 , which took effect on April 1, raised wages for hundreds of thousands of employees who had been earning an average of $16.21 per hour.

    As of July, the state had approximately 750,000 fast food jobs, roughly 11,000 more than when the law took effect, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    “We find that the policy increased average hourly pay by a remarkable 18 percent, and yet it did not reduce employment,” the researchers concluded.

    These restaurants are exempt from California’s fast food minimum wage law

    Industry trade groups, however, argue the data does not paint an accurate picture of employment in California’s fast-food sector.

    “One thing that is not included [in the BLS data] … is a net change,” Rebecca Paxton, Director of Research at Employment Policies Institute, recently told KTLA 5 News . “So, it’s not measuring the number of folks who have lost their jobs, gained their jobs, or turnover. It’s also not measuring folks that have been like reduced. They’re still employed, but their hours have been reduced.”

    Impact on Menu Prices

    Meanwhile, the researchers found that menu prices at California fast food restaurants, which have been noticeably higher at many locations, increased only by about 3.7%, or roughly 15 cents on a $4 hamburger. Irvine-based In-N-Out raised its burger prices by 25 cents .

    “About 62 percent of the increased costs were passed on to consumers in higher prices, suggesting that restaurant profit margins, which were above competitive levels before the policy, absorbed a substantial share of the cost increase,” researchers said, arguing the price hikes likely boosted restaurant revenue.

    In-N-Out raises prices in response to California’s minimum wage increase

    KTLA consumer reporter David Lazarus says it appears the industry has largely weathered the minimum wage storm.

    “The study suggests the fast-food industry’s shrieks that the sky is falling were a bit over the top,” Lazarus says. “The fact that employment remained steady after the wage hike indicates fast-food restaurants saw no catastrophic increase in operating costs, at least nothing that couldn’t be addressed with a modest price hike.”

    In recent months, many fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeyes, have launched new low-cost value meals to court customers who may have balked at higher prices dating back to the pandemic.

    California voters will decide in November whether to approve Proposition 32 , which proposes raising the minimum wage for all employees to $18 an hour by 2026. The minimum wage at fast food chains would not be affected.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

    Heidi Algie
    1d ago
    Not in our Area. Prices went way up. So did all the Delivery services. Like all things CA citizens get even an extra cost for services fees then other states too. For a family of five , eating fast food has become a luxury.
    teddyphoebe
    1d ago
    This is very timely. My wife and I went to a very decent hole-in-the-wall place for lunch today in Southern California. She had a chicken wrap, sweet potato fries and a decaf. I had a fish sandwich, cole slaw and an iced tea. We shared a slice of carrot cake for desert. $70. with a 20% tip. I realize this isn’t fast food, however, restaurants presumably need to match the $20 min. wage to keep employees. So, I’m going to call complete 🐂💩 on this story. I’d say, in all fairness, this would have been a $36. lunch ($10. ea. for the sandwiches and $5 for the cake + drinks and tip) during the Trump administration.
