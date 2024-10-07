Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRON4 News

    When do the Blue Angels fly in San Francisco?

    By Jordan Baker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiT4s_0vxdE8sx00

    SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — It’s officially Fleet Week and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are heading to the City of San Francisco.

    The Blue Angels are the longest-running flight demonstration squadron in the United States.

    According to the Blue Angels website, the team has flown for more than 500 million spectators worldwide. The Blue Angels said the air show provides “the thrill and magic of flight.”

    Fleet Week San Francisco 2024 schedule, events what you need to know

    The Blue Angeles just wrapped up the final day of the Reno Air Show on Sunday before heading to the Bay Area.

    Blue Angels Fleet Week schedule

    • Friday, Oct. 11: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Oct. 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

    The Blue Angels usually fly around 3 p.m.

    Best places to watch Blue Angels

    Tickets are available on Fleet Week’s website to watch the airshow.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    SF teenager arrested after attempting to steal vehicle: police
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    KRON4 News18 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Renowned San Francisco bakery known for croissants to open new location
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes5 days ago
    California Just Became the First State to Ban Sell-By Dates
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Father-daughter's dance routine on 'Shake it Off' is the most adorable thing ever
    Upworthy2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 minutes ago
    Costco gold bars are selling out as prices for the precious metal break records: survey
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    Tropicana demolition in Las Vegas makes way for A’s stadium
    KRON4 News7 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Woman killed in San Jose vehicle collision is 15th pedestrian death this year
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Fentanyl hidden within carne asada beef seized in Fresno County
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Man walking San Mateo street damages 8 cars, causes $9K in damages: PD
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Convicted arsonist arrested in connection with two NorCal fires
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Alameda County DA Pamela Price blasted by Livermore PD over felon release
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Concord man arrested for fatally running someone down at gas station
    KRON4 News2 days ago
    Petaluma soccer field toilet, youth league property damaged in suspected arson
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Coroner: Heat did not cause San Jose homeless boy’s death
    KRON4 News20 hours ago
    Man falls from downtown Santa Cruz building, dies on Pacific Avenue
    KRON4 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy