When do the Blue Angels fly in San Francisco?

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — It’s officially Fleet Week and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are heading to the City of San Francisco.

The Blue Angels are the longest-running flight demonstration squadron in the United States.

According to the Blue Angels website, the team has flown for more than 500 million spectators worldwide. The Blue Angels said the air show provides “the thrill and magic of flight.”

The Blue Angeles just wrapped up the final day of the Reno Air Show on Sunday before heading to the Bay Area.

Blue Angels Fleet Week schedule

Friday, Oct. 11: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Blue Angels usually fly around 3 p.m.

Best places to watch Blue Angels

Crissy Field

Twin Peaks

Treasure Island

Pier 39

Marina Green

Tickets are available on Fleet Week’s website to watch the airshow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.