    Suspects batter, rob victim of cellphone in Japantown: SFPD

    By Aaron Tolentino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHzP5_0vpK5WJl00

    SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A victim was battered and robbed of their cellphone Monday morning in Japantown, the San Francisco Police Department said. The robbery happened around 10:38 a.m. on the 1600 block of Post Street.

    Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the victim. Police said the suspects “battered the victim and stole a cellphone.” SFPD then proceeded to say “no injuries were reported at this time.”

    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The 1600 block of Post Street is where restaurants like Daeho, Waraku, YakiniQ and San Wang are located.

    The Peace Pagoda, restaurants and other businesses are visible on Post Street in the Japantown neighborhood of San Francisco on March 14, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

    No other details about the robbery were immediately available.

    As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Lavtrabia Lawson
    1d ago
    Japan town?? Let's not divide the country.
    Adora Encomio Gonzalez
    1d ago
    Very sad to hear this type of news. I know this happens a lot, but it’s still sad. I hope the victim is OK.
