Suspects batter, rob victim of cellphone in Japantown: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A victim was battered and robbed of their cellphone Monday morning in Japantown, the San Francisco Police Department said. The robbery happened around 10:38 a.m. on the 1600 block of Post Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the victim. Police said the suspects “battered the victim and stole a cellphone.” SFPD then proceeded to say “no injuries were reported at this time.”

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The 1600 block of Post Street is where restaurants like Daeho, Waraku, YakiniQ and San Wang are located.

The Peace Pagoda, restaurants and other businesses are visible on Post Street in the Japantown neighborhood of San Francisco on March 14, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

No other details about the robbery were immediately available.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

