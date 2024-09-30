Lead singer of SF rock band ‘Train’ lists Washington State waterfront pad for $8.2M

(KRON) — The lead singer of Grammy-award winning, Bay Area pop rock band Train, has listed his spacious, five-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront mansion in the Pacific Northwest (NW) for $8.2 million.

Pat Monahan, known for singing the group’s hits like “Drops of Jupiter” told Cottages & Gardens (C&G) of the home, “When [my wife and I] bought the house there was not much there. We did a lot of remodeling, and we took the bulkhead down to turn it into a proper beach, which is better for the environment.”

Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate.

The listing at Lake Sammamish in Washington State (MLS#: 2288463), courtesy of real-estate agency Windermere Real Estate, boasts the 5,537-square foot “single-family home” property as having two-stories with a basement, with views of the mountains and the lake.

Exquisite design meets nature’s splendor in perfect harmony. A trickling waterfall and NW-inspired design—featuring fir-wrapped beams and natural stone—blend tranquility with warmth and sophistication. The great room, with breathtaking lake views, opens to a heated deck for serene mornings. At the water’s edge, a private dock, sandy beach and firepit invite relaxation as lapping waves compose your daily soundtrack. Retreat to the primary suite with its cozy fireplace. Downstairs, a 2nd kitchen, wine cellar and outdoor fireplace enhance year-round lakeside living. An elevator connects all 3 levels, merging comfort and elegance in this timeless retreat. – Windermere Real Estate

The mansion was built in 2006, according to the listing. Monahan told C&G that he and wife aren’t relocating that far, as they are moving to be closer to his parents-in-law.

