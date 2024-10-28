Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRMG

    Man arrested after threatening east Tulsa Walgreens staff with gun

    By Ben Morgan, FOX23.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtsPL_0wP98gdP00

    The Tulsa Police Department said a 27-year-old man was arrested after he threatened Walgreens employees with a gun on Saturday night.

    Police said officers were called to a Walgreens near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road around 9 p.m regarding a disturbance involving a weapon.

    Officers found Dwayne Lee, who matched the caller’s description, near the store’s front door. Lee followed commands and was detained without incident.

    Walgreens employees said Lee pulled out a gun and waved it around, demanding them to lock the front door. The staff complied until the officers arrived.

    While in custody, Lee said the gun was not his and that he was being followed. Police said Lee was agitated and paranoid, telling officers that unknown people were tracking him.

    After a search of the Walgreens, officers found a loaded pistol in a trash can next to the door. The pistol matched the witness’s descriptions as the one used by Lee.

    Officers searched Lee’s truck in the parking lot and found another pistol in the floorboard. Police say Lee also had an outstanding warrant through Tulsa County.

    Lee was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm under DOC supervision.

    Related Search

    Walgreens incidentTulsa police departmentPolice responseLaw enforcementGun controlPublic safety

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Trial underway for man accused of torturing, abusing, killing his stepson
    KRMG6 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely dies
    KRMG6 days ago
    What you need to know: Tusi, 2C or pink cocaine
    KRMG7 days ago
    Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115
    KRMG6 days ago
    Denny’s to close 150 restaurants
    KRMG7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Clock is ticking: Airport limits goodbye hugs to 3 minutes
    KRMG8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Recall alert: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles recalled over faulty brake pedal
    KRMG9 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Aldi Walmart create economical Thanksgiving meals to combat high prices
    KRMG6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    American Airlines trying to dissuade ‘gate lice,’ will use ‘audible signal’ when someone jumps line
    KRMG2 days ago
    American Airlines fined $50M for not helping disabled passengers, damaging wheelchairs
    KRMG7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy