Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRMG

    No charges for driver after 3-year-old hit & killed, police say

    By Ben Morgan, Skyler Cooper,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBfUi_0wIOOyQp00

    A three-year-old child died after being hit by a car at the Bradford Apartments in north Tulsa Tuesday night.

    Tulsa police said it appeared the child ran into the path of the moving car.

    After the collision, police said emotions ran high leading to threats being made against the driver. As a result, TPD said the driver left the scene and called 911.

    Police said someone started shooting at the driver as he drove away, hitting the car but not the driver. The suspect returned to the scene once he saw police at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

    Police said they didn’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time but took him to the hospital to have a blood test. Police also said the driver was operating his vehicle at a reasonable speed when the collision happened.

    Police said no charges were being filed against the driver. The DA’s office will also look at the case, TPD said.

    Related Search

    Driving under influenceViolent crimeRoad safetyLegal consequencesShootingPolice investigation

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Cheech
    1d ago
    Why the uncivilized, 3rd world behavior? Obviously the parent wasnt watching the child or this wouldn't have happened.
    Jennifer Easley
    2d ago
    prayers for the mother. this is why you don't go flying through apartment complexes and neighborhoods. and good for the residents who reacted.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Trial underway for man accused of torturing, abusing, killing his stepson
    KRMG1 day ago
    ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely dies
    KRMG1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Recall alert: TreeHouse Foods expands waffle recall to include pancakes, Belgian waffles, more
    KRMG2 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside store’s walk-in oven
    KRMG1 day ago
    One Direction’s Liam Payne had ‘pink cocaine’ in system when he died: reports
    KRMG3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Supplier recalls onions, first lawsuit filed
    KRMG1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Recall alert: Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
    KRMG4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Recall alert: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles recalled over faulty brake pedal
    KRMG4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy