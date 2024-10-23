No charges for driver after 3-year-old hit & killed, police say

A three-year-old child died after being hit by a car at the Bradford Apartments in north Tulsa Tuesday night.

Tulsa police said it appeared the child ran into the path of the moving car.

After the collision, police said emotions ran high leading to threats being made against the driver. As a result, TPD said the driver left the scene and called 911.

Police said someone started shooting at the driver as he drove away, hitting the car but not the driver. The suspect returned to the scene once he saw police at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police said they didn’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time but took him to the hospital to have a blood test. Police also said the driver was operating his vehicle at a reasonable speed when the collision happened.

Police said no charges were being filed against the driver. The DA’s office will also look at the case, TPD said.