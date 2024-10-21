Open in App
    OU fires offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, Joe Jon Finley to call plays

    By Nathan Thompson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XT9iY_0wFMGGkc00

    OU head coach Brent Venables fired offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Seth Littrell, the university announced Sunday night.

    On an interim basis, Joe Jon Finley will continue his role as co-offensive coordinator, taking on primary play-calling responsibilities. Senior offensive analyst Kevin Johns was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

    The Sooners only managed 12 points combined in their last two blowout losses. For the season, OU is averaging 22.1 points per game. That ranks 107th in the country out of 133 teams. Oklahoma ranks 128th in total offense, only averaging 288.1 yards a game.

    “Seth is an all-time great Sooner,” said Venables. “He has a deep love for this university and football program, and has poured his heart and soul into both. Despite that, our performance as an offense this season has not at all lived up to the OU standard and I felt a change was necessary now.

    “The leadership role Joe Jon plays on our team is critical. He has the confidence of our locker room and coaching staff, and I’m thankful to him for taking on this expanded role in the middle of the season. Kevin joined our staff last spring as an offensive analyst after serving as an offensive coordinator for over a decade. He has a wealth of experience coordinating offenses and coaching quarterbacks, and I’m looking forward to the fresh approach he’ll bring and the bigger role he’ll play in offensive game-planning. I’m confident Joe Jon, Kevin and the rest of the offensive staff will work tirelessly to put our players in positions to succeed and make us more effective on that side of the ball.”

    Finley, a former OU player and graduate assistant, returned to the Sooners in 2021 as assistant head coach for offense and tight ends and H-backs coach. After serving as tight ends coach the last two seasons, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator last November.

    Johns came to OU from Duke where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last two seasons. Before that, he served in the same capacity at Memphis from 2019-21, was offensive coordinator and inside receivers and tight ends coach at Texas Tech in 2018, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan in 2017 and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Indiana from 2014-16 (was also co-offensive coordinator and QB/WR coach for the Hoosiers from 2011-13).

    The Sooners are 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. They will play 18th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday at 11 am.

