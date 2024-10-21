Pursuit ends with fatal crash on OK-66, suspect in custody

Update: After a 17-year-old was taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash on Sunday, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said he was planning to commit more potentially violent crimes.

FOX23 told you on Sunday the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a 17-year-old from Missouri was taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle, following a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash in Rogers County. The crash killed a 23-year-old woman and injured her mother.

According to Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, the 17-year-old stole at least three vehicles in a 24-hour period, two in Missouri and one in Oklahoma.

The suspect also broke into a home in attempt to steal another vehicle, and had a plan to murder the homeowner in his sleep, the sheriff said.

RCSO said the teen however do not go through with the homicide.

The teen was involved in at least three separate vehicle pursuits with law enforcement spanning from Missouri to Oklahoma.

RCSO said the suspect had plans to travel from Missouri, to Texas and then to California, “indicating that a prolonged and potentially violent spree was going to occur if he had not been stopped by Rogers County deputies.”

The suspect was evaluated at a hospital in Claremore. He was transpired to Vinita where he will be held in the Craig County Juvenile Center.

“The District Attorney’s Office is aware of the incident and will review the facts in order to make a formal charging decision soon,” RCSO said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the daughter, identified as Logan Harrel, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother, Kimberly Harrel, age 50, was transported by air to a Tulsa hospital.

Logan was a member of the Hillcat Cheer team at Rogers State University.

SU Hillcats posted about her passing on Facebook:

“The Rogers State Athletics family is deeply saddened to report the loss of Logan Harrel,” the post says. “A member of the Hillcat Cheer team, Logan tragically passed on Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates.”

OHP said the injured woman is in stable condition with internal injuries.

