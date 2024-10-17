Open in App
    Detectives with the Fugitive Warrants Unit are searching for man charged in two 2024 cases

    By Ben Morgan, FOX23.com News Staff,

    2 days ago

    Detectives with the Fugitive Warrants Unit are searching for 24-year-old Tylan Bell who they say was charged with Shooting With Intent to Kill in an April 2024 case and Assault with a Deadly Weapon from a May 2024 case.

    Tulsa Police Department reported that Bell is around 5′10 and 170 pounds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rb2Ne_0wALd3KN00

    If anyone has information about Bell’s whereabouts, they’re asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers are asked to reference case 2024-025995. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

    TPD said rewards will be paid for information that leads to an arrest.

    dntlss
    2d ago
    Nice guy all around.
