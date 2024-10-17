Open in App
    Andrea Bocelli to perform at the BOK Center in June 2025

    By Ben Morgan, FOX23.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svLod_0wALcLAP00

    Italian singer Andrea Bocelli announced new 2025 North American tour dates for February and June, including a stop in Tulsa on June 15.

    The new tour includes ten shows in major cities across the country including Omaha, Tampa, Savannah, New Orleans, Houston, and more.

    Bocelli will perform with the Tulsa Symphony at the Tulsa show in June.

    All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.

    Tickets go on sale October 28 at 10 a.m. and can be bought here .

    All recently announced dates feature selections from his solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, crossover hits, and love songs.

    The tour is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins October 22 at 10 a.m. alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders.

    To access the pre-sale tickets, click here .

    Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on October 23.

    Tickets for Bocelli’s upcoming 2024 fall and winter tour dates in North America are currently on sale.

    Tickets are available here .

    2024 officially marked 30 years of Bocelli’s career.

    To commemorate his 30th anniversary, Bocelli will release a new Duets album on October 25 with a variety of features, including Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Shania Twain and others.

    He will also release a concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, this November.

