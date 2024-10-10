Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRMG

    Moore Public Schools student arrested as alleged co-conspirator in Election Day terrorist plot

    By Ben Morgan, FOX23.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmNAR_0w1aR4rx00

    Moore Public Schools announced that a virtual Southmoore High School student was arrested as an alleged co-conspirator in an Election Day terrorist attack plot in the U.S.

    The school district said at the time that their statement was released, that the other students in the home were not at school.

    The district shared the following statement in part:

    “MPS will cooperate and support the investigation in any way we can.

    We encourage our community and students to remain vigilant concerning the safety and security of our district and schools.”

    An Afghan man living in Oklahoma City was arrested by the FBI for what officials say was a planned Election Day attack to be carried out for the designated foreign terrorist organization ISIS.

    The case is being investigated by multiple local, state, and federal agencies including the FBI.

    In a press release, State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ Office shared a link to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Awareity System , which provides a way to report a range of concerns including school safety.

    You can read a statement from Walters in part below:

    “Our agency is here to protect Oklahoma kids and will not tolerate anyone who threatens their safety because the security of Oklahoma students is my first priority. I want parents to know every available resource at OSDE is being deployed to ensure our kids’ safety. Our agency has activated its investigative teams and is in contact with the FBI and all applicable law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter and ensure those involved are brought to justice. We encourage students, school staff, and parents to utilize our Awareity system to report any suspicious activity which can then be shared with law enforcement and our school communities.”

    You can find a link to the OSDE’s Awareity System by clicking here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    WJ
    9h ago
    Put that student to death! If he’s corrupted at this age there’s no reason to continue letting it breathe!!!!!🤬
    Freudian Slippers
    19h ago
    I'm from Moore...never saw this coming...whole state's gone to hell, though!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Social Security recipients to get increase in 2025
    KRMG2 days ago
    1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City party, police say
    CNN13 hours ago
    Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
    KRMG2 days ago
    Walmart to open pet clinics in some locations
    KRMG1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    OSDE releases updated requirements for vendors seeking to fulfill request for 55,000 bibles
    KRMG3 days ago
    TD Bank fined $3B for allowing drug cartel money laundering
    KRMG2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: How to help victims of storm
    KRMG1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy