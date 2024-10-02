Open in App
    • KRMG

    QuikTrip places 2nd in the battle for the best convenience store chain in the country

    By Ben Morgan, FOX23.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3rq0_0vrHwzMr00

    Philadelphia-based convenience store chain, Wawa, took the top spot with the highest marks for customer satisfaction among all U.S. chains.

    In a survey released Tuesday by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), nearly 6,000 customers voted on the best convenience store chain.

    Wawa’s cross-state rival, Sheetz, landed fourth place while Oklahoma’s QuikTrip placed second.

    Buc-ee’s and Murphy USA tied for third place.

    Food quality was a defining factor in the top chains’ higher-than-average scores.

    They also earned high marks for opening hours, locations, mobile ordering options, and loyalty programs.

    To view the full list, click here .

    EggsoverEZ
    2d ago
    Buc-ee's and Murphy ties for third? Who writes this shit? Buc-ee's is like a destination because it's so big and so much to offer. And Murphy? A place to get gas and buy cigarettes thru a window. SMDH
    Lloyd Mongold
    2d ago
    who's #1 ?
