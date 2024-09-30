Open in App
    Bixby principal resigns after public intoxication arrest, groping allegations

    By Russell Mills,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsSMF_0vpIeZFq00

    The Bixby School District has parted ways with former high school principal Mickey Replogle after learning of serious allegations concerning his behavior during a school dance.

    The Bixby High School Fall Dance took place in Tulsa on Saturday night, and police were called after Replogle allegedly acted intoxicated and groped students inappropriately on the dance floor.

    Tulsa police arrested him on a misdemeanor complaint of public intoxication, and he was taken to the city jail where he bonded out early Sunday afternoon.

    He has not publicly commented on the allegations.

    Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller issued an update to students, faculty and staff at 4:00 p.m. Monday, it reads as follows:

    Spartan Community,

    I want to update you regarding Saturday night’s incident at the Bixby High School Fall dance.

    Again, I understand how upsetting this news was for many members of our Spartan community. It distresses me that any child in Bixby Schools would feel unsafe or uncomfortable around any BPS employee, let alone a person in a leadership position. I apologize to anyone who has been impacted by this incident and want to assure you that we are committed to regaining any trust that has been damaged.

    Our administrative team immediately began this rebuilding process by meeting with administrators and counselors in grades 9-12 on Sunday. Early this morning, our district team visited with teachers and staff at the BHS auditorium. Often, a wide range of emotions are associated with an incident like this, so our focus will continue to be on supporting our students and staff with the utmost care and attention. We want you to know that additional counselors were available on site, and a scripted statement was read to all students by their teachers during 1st and 4th periods and posted in Canvas as well. This statement provided a brief update for students and directions for getting support or providing relevant information to school staff.

    Mr. Replogle will no longer be employed by Bixby Schools . However, our commitment to addressing this incident does not end here. The district will continue to actively support the Tulsa Police Department’s ongoing investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information related to this case to share it directly with Officer Shea Duff at TPD (918) 596-2824, a school counselor or administrator, or me at rmiller@bixbyps.org or (918) 366-2200.

    We are fortunate to have a solid administrative and counseling team at BHS. To support them over the next few weeks, I have temporarily assigned Assistant Supt. Kendall Still to the high school to provide support and stability until we develop a leadership transition plan. Mr. Still has been a principal in multiple districts and was most recently responsible for supervising secondary principals while a district administrator with OKC Public Schools.

    Once again, I want to express my deep appreciation for the unwavering support our community has shown for our teachers and students during this challenging time. Your commitment is a true testament to the strength of our community. In the coming weeks, we will work diligently to restore and strengthen the positive culture we have at our schools. With homecoming next week and the opening of an incredible new high school building in January, we have many positive events to look forward to at Bixby High School. I feel truly blessed to be part of this fantastic community!

    Sincerely,

    Rob

