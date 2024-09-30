From Barbra Streisand to Dolly Parton, stars remember singer, songwriter, actor Kris Kristofferson

Fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of singer, songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson.

Kristofferson died Saturday at his home at the age of 88. No cause of death was given, Variety reported.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said on social media that “Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness, He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004 .

Travis Tritt appeared in the 1999 film “Outlaw Justice” with Kristofferson, Us Weekly reported. Tritt wrote “Sad to hear of Kris Kristofferson’s passing. He was an inspiration to me and I was fortunate to get to know him on the set of “Outlaw Justice” that we filmed in Spain in 1998. My heartfelt condolences go out to Kris’s wife, Lisa and all of his family, friends and fans.”

LeAnn Rimes called Kristofferson “An epic human with the biggest heart.”

Reba McEntire also posted that Kristofferson was “a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words.”

Co-star and entertainment icon Barbra Streisand reminisced about meeting Kristofferson writing on Instagram , “The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born . In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, “Evergreen.” The two performed another song from the film together during Streisand’s 2019 concert at Hyde Park — “Lost Inside of You.”

Dolly Parton who wrote several songs with Kristofferson wrote on Instagram, “What a great loss What a great writer What a great actor What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.”

Kristofferson wrote “For the Good Times” which Dolly Parton performed as a song of heartbreak, Independent said.

Kristofferson also wrote Janis Joplin’s hit “Me and Bobby McGee;” “Help Me Make It Through the Night” which was sung by Johnny Cash, Elvis, Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, Tammy Wynette and Joan Baez; “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” sung by Johnny Cash and “Once More with Feeling,” sung by Jerry Lee Lewis, according to Independent .

Before becoming a multi-faceted entertainer, Kristofferson was a Rhodes Scholar, studying literature at Oxford University. He was also a captain in the U.S. Army and helicopter pilot, the Country Music Hall of Fame said.

Two weeks before he was supposed to begin teaching English literature at West Point, he resigned from his commission and went to Nashville to become a professional songwriter.

Kristofferson was also a boxer, rugby star and football player while in college, The Associated Press reported.

He also acted in several films on the small screen as well as the big screen, including “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” “A Star is Born” and “Blade,” according to his IMDB profile.

Kristofferson retired from performing and recording in 2021. He was suffering from memory loss, People magazine reported. He did make some appearances on stage such as Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in 2023, the AP reported.

Kristofferson leaves behind his wife, eight children and seven grandchildren, Variety reported.