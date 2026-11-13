\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0LEoYk_1H3xarcR00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEoYk_1H3xarcR00" width="980" height="1308" >\u003cfigcaption>United Cajun Navy\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>A rescue operation in underway on the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cbr>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe height="787" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUNITEDCAJUNNAVY%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02ALMGLWwjXVugkXaiRJpvo6s6kBA6nW4N6wRVvjA6SNy6oYsKb5YNy9Abk7u3tVyPl&show_text=true&width=500" width="100%">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003cbr>\u003c/p>\u003cp>According to the Port of New Orleans, a tanker collided with the river cruise ship American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. \u003c/p>\u003cp>The cruise ship was offloading passengers when it happened.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cbr>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe height="476" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1329749499204749%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003cbr>\u003c/p>\u003cp>129 people were on board, and around a dozen reportedly were thrown overboard. \u003c/p>\u003cp>U.S. Coast Guard, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police, New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Police are on the scene, conducting rescue operations.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>