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Rain and much cooler temperatures are expected across the Dallas area this weekend, with the best chance of showers arriving Saturday night and continuing into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Friday will remain pleasant, with sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. Conditions turn cloudier Saturday, with a high near 65 and only a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain becomes more likely Saturday night, with a 90 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Lows will drop to around 47.

Sunday looks wet and notably cooler, with showers likely and a high only near 52. Rain chances stay elevated through Sunday night before tapering Monday, when highs remain in the mid-50s. Rainfall totals of roughly a half-inch to an inch are possible in many locations.



Winds will pick up Saturday and Sunday, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph at times. No severe weather is expected with this system.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office posted on X that most of Saturday will be cool and dry before rain arrives Saturday night and lasts through Sunday night, with a half-inch to an inch of rain possible. Monday is expected to stay dry and even cooler.

Residents should watch for wet roads, especially Saturday night into Sunday, and allow extra time for travel. Outdoor plans may need adjustment as temperatures fall well below recent levels.

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