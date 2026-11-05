Deep Ellum suspect turns himself in just two days after shootings

Emily Capetillo

Federal prosecutors have filed the first charge against a suspect connected to the Halloween weekend shootings in Deep Ellum. Officials say Operation Deep Cover is already producing results.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said 31-year-old David Yancy is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He said surveillance video captured Yancey firing 11 rounds into a crowded Deep Ellum street around 1 a.m. Halloween weekend. Seven people were shot. Raybould said Yancy turned himself in Nov 3. as investigators closed in on him.

“Through rapid investigative work, combining surveillance footage, community tips, dedicated detective work by DPD and ATF, the shooter was identified.”

Raybould said the investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors are reviewing years of arrest records to identify other repeat offenders who could face federal charges. He said Yancy was on felony probation for child endangerment, and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux Emily Capetillo

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said when members of the community come together to submit tips, photos, and videos, it helps police bring justice to the people affected by violent crime in the city. Both Comeaux and Raybould said there’s an open invitation to anyone involved in the shootings, to come forward before officials track them down as it will be “a lot worse.”

“This message goes out to all those that are coming back into Deep Elm in the future. There is a big presence in Deep Elm now, we are looking at everything, we're turning over every rock. Come here, have a great time, and go home, no violence,” Raybould said.

As this weekend marks one week since the three separate shootings, Comeaux said there will be extra officers, additional street closures, and stricter enforcement in parking lots, as he said people have no reason to gather in groups and stay in the lots.