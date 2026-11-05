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Dallas police identify victims in Deep Ellum shooting, search for person of interest
By Christopher Blake,4 days ago
Dallas police have identified the four people killed during a string of early-morning shootings that left 19 people struck by gunfire in Deep Ellum on Halloween night.
Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are also asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on video drawing a handgun into a crowd moments before one of the attacks.
The victims were identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Boling, 25-year-old Anthony Martin, 28-year-old Unique Benjamin, and 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott.
Fifteen others were wounded. Paramedics and private vehicles transported the injured victims to area hospitals. No police officers were injured.
Authorities have not released details regarding a motive or whether investigators believe the three shootings are connected. The suspects remain at large.
Dallas police are documenting the ongoing investigation under case numbers 160927-2026, 160964-2026, and 160966-2026.
Anyone with information about the shootings or the identity of the suspect shown on surveillance footage is urged to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas at 214-671-3598 or via email at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov.