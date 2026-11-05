McKinney High School student facing felony charge after bringing gun onto campus

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A McKinney High School student is facing a felony charge after bringing a gun onto campus Wednesday.

The district says a weapons detection system alerted school officials when the 17-year-old arrived late and entered through the school's designated entrance.

Staff members found the student had a firearm, and police quickly detained him and recovered the gun.

The student was identified as Justin Velazquez. He's charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony.

McKinney ISD says Velazquez had recently enrolled in the district but will not be allowed to return.

The McKinney Police Department is continuing to investigate.

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