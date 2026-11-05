Lawmaker urging Gov. Abbott, GOP-led legislature to limit the new governor's emergency powers

Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A Republican Texas lawmaker is urging Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature to limit the governor's emergency powers before Democrat Gina Hinojosa takes office.

State Representative Brian Harrison of Midlothian is urging Governor Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature to use their remaining 10 weeks to limit the governor's emergency powers.

In a social media post, Harrison says no governor, Republican or Democrat, should have unchecked authority during an emergency.

He's calling for passage of House Bill 911, which he filed in 2022. The proposal would prevent governors from suspending or changing state laws, require emergency orders to expire after 30 days without legislative approval and allow faster court challenges.

Harrison says the changes need to happen before Democrat Gina Hinojosa takes office.

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