Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the weekend

Good morning, North Texas! Welcome to Wednesday!

We're trending cooler, and unfortunately, rain chances are not looking very promising across North Texas over the next seven days. And just think, Thanksgiving is only three weeks from tomorrow!



We'll definitely get the cooler weather, but we could really use some additional rainfall. Our rainfall deficit for the year at DFW Airport is now over five inches. I know many of you picked up an inch or two the other day, so that's good news for some areas. I'll continue to keep you updated on our next rain chances, but unfortunately, there's nothing significant in the forecast for a while.

We're waking up to much cooler weather this morning, and it finally feels like fall again across North Texas! Temperatures have fallen into the upper 40s to middle 50s, with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Those winds will relax throughout the day, becoming light and variable this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s. If you enjoy playing golf and have the day off, this is going to be a perfect day to hit the course!

We'll see a quick warm-up tomorrow as southerly winds briefly return behind the departing surface high. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, well above average for this time of year.



However, that warmer weather won't last long. Another fast-moving cold front will move through the Central Plains and arrive in North Texas by Thursday evening. Unfortunately, this front will bring more clouds than anything else. There's a very slight chance of a few showers, but most of that activity should stay north of our area.



Winds will shift back to the north, with gusts approaching 25 mph on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.



Late Saturday evening, a fast-moving disturbance will move across Central Texas. We could see a few sprinkles on radar Saturday evening, but the air will be so dry that most of that precipitation will evaporate before reaching the ground.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly, with afternoon highs in the middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Not bad at all!



We'll be back in the middle 70s by next Tuesday, while morning temperatures will generally fall into the 50s.

Again, I wish I could bring more rain to North Texas. Where is El Niño when we need it? We'll continue watching things closely, but the cooler temperature trend looks like it will continue through much of November.



I'm Meteorologist Dan Brounoff in the KRLD Weather Center.



Please like and share to help keep everyone weather aware across North Texas. Have a wonderful Wednesday!







7-Day Headlines:

DFW Airport hit 77 degrees on Tuesday.

A PERFECT day ahead!

Cool mornings, mild afternoons through this weekend

Low humidity; great hair days ahead!

Slight rain chance late Saturday

Leaves will slowly start to show some color

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Almanac:

Yest Rain: 0.02”; Yest High: 77; Low: 60

Today’s Averages: High: 71; Low: 50

Record high: 90 (2017); Record low 25 (1991)

November rain: 0.02”; Deficit: <0.32”>

2026 Rain: 26.79”; Snow: 2.4”; Deficit: <5.19”>

Sunrise: 6:50am; Sunset: 5:33pm

Forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny and beautiful. High: Low 70s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 48-52. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: Upper 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Morning DRY cold front. Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cool. Slight rain chance by late evening. High: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Morning sprinkles, then decreasing clouds. Staying cool. High: Mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and awesome! High: Near 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a tad warmer. High: Low 70s.





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