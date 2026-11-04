Dallas-area voters reject homelessness tax, public safety bond and school packages

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Dallas County voters rejected a property tax increase meant to fund homelessness services, while city of Dallas voters turned down a $443 million public safety bond on Tuesday. School bond packages failed in Irving, Keller and McKinney ISD, Collin County voters rejected a major bond package for roads and facilities, and Plano voters appeared to reject a venue tax for a proposed Dallas Stars arena.

Dallas County’s Proposition A would have raised the county property tax rate by 2.4 cents per $100 of valuation, generating roughly $100 million a year for outreach, housing assistance, mental health services and encampment resolution, according to The Dallas Morning News. Advocates, including Housing Forward, said the money would help an additional 4,500 people exit homelessness each year. The measure failed with all vote centers reporting. On a $300,000 home, it would have added about $72 annually and had no sunset date.

Separately, Dallas voters rejected the city’s $443 million public safety bond, the first such denial since 1998. The package would have funded a new police academy and training complex, a consolidated evidence room and crime lab, a replacement for Fire Station No. 4, and a new emergency operations and 911 facility. Total repayment including interest was estimated at about $630 million. Opponents argued the proposal was too large and lacked sufficient accountability.



North of Dallas, Irving ISD’s nearly $1 billion bond package failed across all four propositions. The largest sought more than $550 million for new elementary and middle schools plus districtwide improvements. Keller ISD voters rejected an $828 million package focused on repairs and renovations at dozens of campuses. McKinney ISD voters turned down both a $500 million bond for new schools, buses and facilities and a related tax-rate adjustment.

Collin County voters rejected an $817.5 million bond package that included money for roads, jail and courthouse improvements, parks and a new elections building. In Plano, Proposition A, which would have authorized venue taxes on tickets, parking, hotels and other items to help fund a $1 billion Dallas Stars arena, trailed with unofficial results showing about 54 percent opposed.

The rejections leave local governments and school districts to reassess timelines for new facilities, roads and services. City and county officials have not yet outlined next steps for the defeated measures.



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