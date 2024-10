Dallas pharmacy owner sent to prison for billing insurance companies fake prescriptions

A Dallas pharmacy owner who got rich billing insurance companies for fake prescriptions will be in jail for 10 years.

37-year-old Ivor Jallah and his partner Shannon Turley co-owned the pharmacy. They would write scripts and bill insurance companies for things like headache sprays and pain and scar creams.

However, the medications were written for patients who didn't use them. Jallah and Turley had their staff use patient information to fill out the billing forms.

Some of the patients were in on it, charging for misuse of their info. Others had no idea there were meds ordered under their name. In all the two misbilled insurance companies for $41 million. Jalla got 10 years, and Turley is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

