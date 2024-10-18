Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRLD News Radio

    Study: More than two-thirds of Texas public schools tested find traces of lead in water

    By NewsRadio 1080 KRLD,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euuiK_0wCK0uR600

    A new study is finding our water at Texas public schools may not be as safe as we think.

    The report looked specifically at the water in Texas public schools. More than two-thirds of the campuses that tested their taps found traces of lead.

    "This many years after the Flint Michigan crisis and we're still allowing the poison at our schools," says Luke Metzger with the group Environment Texas.

    Metzger is calling on the state legislature to do more to fix the problem. That could mean filtered drinking stations, which some schools have already installed.

    Lead exposure is linked to damage to the nervous system and learning disabilities.

    LISTEN on the Audacy App
    Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"
    Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news
    Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Dawn Floyd
    2d ago
    The water fountains need to be updated with a newer filtration system. it should be mandatory across the state.
    Jimmy Martin
    2d ago
    The state of Texas is abandoning the public schools! The Texas Constitution mandates that public education be funded by tax payer money. If someone wants their kids to go to private schools, that's on you, not the tax payer! Vote 🔵 Blue to ensure public education continues!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Grand Prairie school board deliberates future of superintendent on leave for discrimination and harassment
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    New passport facility to open in McKinney
    KRLD News Radio8 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fort Worth ArtsGoggle to bring 60,000 to Near Southside
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Drought conditions are rising in some parts of Texas
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Two major fires break out in North Texas, one leaves firefighter with minor burns
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Cool mornings, warm afternoons stick around through the weekend
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    SWAT raids Dallas apartment to find jackpot of stolen firearms and drugs, including mushroom chocolate bars
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy