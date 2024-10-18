Study: More than two-thirds of Texas public schools tested find traces of lead in water

A new study is finding our water at Texas public schools may not be as safe as we think.

The report looked specifically at the water in Texas public schools. More than two-thirds of the campuses that tested their taps found traces of lead.

"This many years after the Flint Michigan crisis and we're still allowing the poison at our schools," says Luke Metzger with the group Environment Texas.

Metzger is calling on the state legislature to do more to fix the problem. That could mean filtered drinking stations, which some schools have already installed.

Lead exposure is linked to damage to the nervous system and learning disabilities.

