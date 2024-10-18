KRLD News Radio
Study: More than two-thirds of Texas public schools tested find traces of lead in water
By NewsRadio 1080 KRLD,2 days ago
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Dawn Floyd
2d ago
Jimmy Martin
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Prairie school board deliberates future of superintendent on leave for discrimination and harassment
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
M Henderson16 days ago
KRLD News Radio8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
Camilo Díaz26 days ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
Mississippi News Group4 days ago
The HD Post9 days ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
The Current GA26 days ago
Jacksonville Today16 days ago
SWAT raids Dallas apartment to find jackpot of stolen firearms and drugs, including mushroom chocolate bars
KRLD News Radio2 days ago
Camilo Díaz10 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
Camilo Díaz9 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Camilo Díaz13 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.