Cool mornings, warm afternoons stick around through the weekend

The North Texas weather stories through the weekend are cool mornings and warm afternoons. There's also a critical grass fire danger. The warming trend will continue next week with no rain in the foreseeable future.

Friday began with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s, however, it's a bit cooler in East Texas where readings are hovering in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine and breezy and cool temperatures will prevail on Friday. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 70s.

Temperatures will fall through the 60s Friday night with breezy conditions.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday, and low 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. If you're heading down to Austin for the Texas-Georgia game, temperatures will fall into the 60s during the second half.

A warming trend will continue in the next week with no rain in the forecast. Plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 80s on Monday, mid-80s on Tuesday, and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. The average high this time of the year is in the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day Headlines

* DFW Airport only reached 71 on Thursday.

* Jackets needed again Friday morning. 40s and 50s.

* Another perfect day on Friday.

* A slow warm-up this weekend.

* Grass fire danger.

* Upper 80s by midweek....next week!

*Thursday Rain: 0.00"; Thursday High: 71; Low: 49

*Friday's Averages: High: 78; Low: 56

*Record high: 93 (1921); Record low: 41 (1921, 2004, 2005)

*October Rain: 0.00"; Deficit:

*2024 Rain: 33.94"; Surplus: 4.51"

*Sunrise: 7:35am; Sunset: 6:51pm

Friday: *Grass fire danger* Clear, breezy and cool. Sunshine for everyone! High: Low 70s. Wind: ESE 15-25 mph.

Friday night: Clear and not as cool. Low: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Satruday: *Grass fire danger* Another perfect day! Sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High: Upper 70s. Wind: ESE 10--20 mph.

Sunday: *Grass fire danger* The last day of the State Fair. Partly cloudy, breezy, and spectacular. High: Low 80s.

Monday: *Grass fire danger* More of the same. Partly cloudy, breezy, and comfortable. High: Low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. High: Mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

