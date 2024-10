Weak cold front brings cooler temperatures to North Texas, stronger front arrives Tuesday

The first cold front moved through North Texas Sunday night, and the second one arrived Tuesday evening, finally bringing a taste of fall to the area. Unfortunately, no rain will accompany the second front as the rain-free October continues.

Monday began with temperatures in the 60s. The first front will knock temperatures down into the low 80s for highs with a north wind at 10-15 mph.

This first front lifts back to the north on Tuesday and Dallas-Fort Worth gets what's called "compressional heating" during the day ahead of the second front that arrives by evening. Afternoon highs will be back up near 90 degrees, 11 degrees above average for this time of the year. As the front arrives Tuesday evening, the wind will shift to the north. Wind will gust up to 25 mph and temperatures will tumble into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

Plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions will prevail on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to hit 70 degrees.

The wind will relax into Thursday morning allowing temperatures to fall anywhere between 38 and 52 degrees. The coolest temperatures will be northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and toward the Red River.

The beautiful weather will continue Friday through the weekend with a slow warm-up. Afternoon highs will be near 80. There will be some rain to the west of North Texas, but it'll stay off to the west of a Wichita Falls to Abilene to San Angelo line.

7-Day Headlines

* DFW Airport reached 95 on Sunday.

* The first cold front arrived, and it will be a bit cooler on Monday.

* A quick warm-up on Tuesday.

* A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday evening, unfortunately, no rain with it.

* Highs near 70 on Wednesday. 40s and 50s for lows, some 30s on Thursday.

* Slowly warming into the weekend.

*Sunday Rain: 0.00"; Sunday High: 95; Low: 68

*Monday's Averages: High: 79; Low: 58

*Record high: 99 (1910); Record low: 40 (1977)

*October Rain: 0.00"; Deficit:

*2024 Rain: 33.94"; Surplus: 5.13"

*Sunrise: 7:32am; Sunset: 6:55pm

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High: Low to mid-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 55-63. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

Tuesday: Ample sunshine, with a quick warm-up. High: Near 90. Wind: Shifting north 15-25 mph by evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, and much cooler. Lows: 45-55; High: Upper 60s.

Thursday: Sunny and a tad warmer. Lows: 38-51; High: Mid-70s.

Friday: Sunny and seasonable. High: Upper 70s.

Weekend: The last weekend of the State Fair. Highs: Near 80

