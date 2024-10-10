As Hurricane Milton moves on, Texas sends help to Florida

Texas is sending equipment and manpower to Florida to help respond to emergencies as a result of Hurricane Milton.

The National Hurricane Center says the hurricane made landfall about 8:30 p.m. Eastern Wednesday south of Sarasota.

At least four people had died through Thursday morning, more than three million people had lost power, and the governor of Florida says the hurricane had spawned at least 19 tornadoes and damaged 125 homes.

Before the system made landfall, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the state would send equipment and manpower to Florida.

"Texans understand firsthand the importance of hurricane preparedness, and we will continue to support our fellow Americans as they brace for this hurricane. Cecilia and I ask Texans to join us in prayer for Florida as Hurricane Milton reaches their shores and for those recovering from Hurricane Helene," Abbott wrote in a statement.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said it would work with Florida's emergency response operations.

The Department of Public Safety sent 180 troopers to supplement law enforcement. DPS also sent command vehicles, helicopters with hoisting capabilities and a marine unit.

Texas A&M's Texas Task Force One sent rescue swimmers to work with the National Guard. Since launching in 1997, Texas Task Force One says it has responded to more than 100 missions across the country.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube