    • KRLD News Radio

    Three hospitalized after North Arlington shooting, police say

    By NewsRadio 1080 KRLD,

    2 days ago

    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in North Arlington, police say. Two remain in critical condition.

    The incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 220 block of Lincoln Drive, Arlington police said. They responded to a call about a shooting.

    When officers arrived they found two 19-year-old men and one 17-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. One man and the woman believed to be related were found shot in vacant apartments adjacent to each other while the second man was found in a car in the parking lot. They were all transported to area hospitals.

    The 17-year-old woman and the 19-year-old man who was found in a car are both in critical condition.

    Police believe high-risk drug activity may be involved. As of Monday, no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

