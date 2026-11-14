Veterans Memorial punched first in its playoff opener.

Then the Eagles punched again. And again. And once more.

Vets defeated McAllen Memorial 59-23 on Game Night South Texas to claim a Bi-District Championship in UIL 5A-DI.

Veterans Memorial claims Bi-District Championship with blowout win over McAllen Memorial

"Anytime we receive conflict we're going to respond," junior defensive lineman Joaquin Elizalde said. "We're not going to back down from anything."

Running back Zhi'Yeair Lofton finished with five touchdowns. He scored four of them in the first quarter. Vets led 28-0 at the end of the quarter.

McAllen punched back in the second and they went into half trailing 38-14 after Aaron Hinojosa scored on a QB sneak for the Eagles.

From there it was all Vets as they dominated McAllen in the third quarter and let the backups do the rest.

Veterans Memorial will now face Anderson, a team from Austin, in the next round of the playoffs.

"We're always gonna build on what we see with mistakes," Elizalde said. "We're never going to set anything aside that looks off."

"And that's how we come back," he added.

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