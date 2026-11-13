What started as a holiday giveaway for 30 people has grown into a community-wide effort expected to help about 3,000 people across the Coastal Bend this year.

Esperanza de Tejas is organizing two Christmas of Hope events this December, marking the first time the annual tradition is expanding beyond Corpus Christi.

"We don't want them to feel like they're getting a handout," said Brianna Davis, founder and CEO of Esperanza de Tejas. "We want them to feel like they're amongst community and that they're like at a big pachanga or party, right?"

The first event will be held Dec. 4 at the Robstown Fairgrounds. A second event follows Dec. 18 at Miller High School in Corpus Christi. The expansion came after families in surrounding areas reached out for help.

Both events will provide toys, clothing, food, and other essential items to families in need. Davis said one group she does not want the community to overlook is teenagers.

"We always get donations for the little littles, but I would like for people just to remember of those teenagers; we give out gift cards," Davis said.

For families like Ana Chavez, the support from Esperanza de Tejas goes well beyond the holiday season.

"They've helped me a lot, especially now that my husband passed away," Chavez said. "They give me diapers, wipes, and I come here for clothes. It's really a big help."

Chavez also had a message for anyone who may feel hesitant to ask for help.

"Don't be embarrassed," Chavez said. "You're not stealing anything. You're asking for something you need. And here, they truly help you from the bottom of their hearts."

For Davis, the impact of Christmas of Hope goes beyond the holiday season and the items families take home.

"Our hope is that a child will leave with what they need, that they'll feel seen and feel the warmth and love of our community, and that families will realize that community means all," Davis said.

Esperanza de Tejas said their goal is to fill the event space with toys and gifts to give back to the community. Donations are still being accepted through the day of each event.