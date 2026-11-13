This weekend is shaping up to be a paw-some one, especially for our furry friends!

Whether you're looking to support a good cause, try some delicious food, or spend time with family, there are several events happening across the Coastal Bend.

Here's what's happening in your neighborhood this weekend.

Gulf Coast Humane Society's Pawfest

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is preparing for its biggest event of the year as Pawfest returns for its 16th year on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The free, pet-friendly festival will feature wiener dog races at 3 p.m., stunt dog shows every two hours, live music, food trucks, local vendors and even a swimming pool for dogs.

But the event is also an opportunity to introduce more people to the shelter and help animals find their forever homes.

"Pawfest is our one event that really brings awareness to the shelter," said Cierra Barela, marketing specialist with the Gulf Coast Humane Society. "It might bring some people in who have never been before, and we really want to showcase our animals that are available for adoption."

Barela said the shelter is currently at maximum capacity, with plenty of animals available for adoption.

Pawfest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

Those planning to attend should know that Cabaniss Road will be closed for the event, and visitors will need to enter through Ranger Road.

The festival will take place rain or shine, with any changes announced on the shelter's social media pages.

Corpus Christi Jewish Food Festival

If you're looking for something delicious to do this weekend, the Corpus Christi Jewish Food Festival is returning for its 41st year at Congregation Beth Israel.

The annual festival will feature traditional Jewish favorites, including challah bread, matzo ball soup, cheesecakes, black-and-white cookies and other homemade treats.

Visitors can also enjoy Sunday brunch, featuring bagels, blintzes and other traditional dishes.

"We've got brisket, but not like the typical barbecue brisket that you get here in Corpus at any barbecue place. It's a Jewish-style brisket that's braised and cooked for long and slow in the ovens," Cohn said.

Beyond the food, the festival will feature a vintage shop with donated clothing, jewelry, purses and shoes, along with a silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses and congregation members.

Cohn said the vintage shop offers a wide range of items, including designer pieces worth thousands of dollars and more affordable finds.

"There's the more expensive items and there's the less expensive items, something for everyone," Cohn said.

Now in its 41st year, the festival has grown from a small fundraiser organized by the Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood into an annual community tradition.

Marcus Lozano, one of the festival's coordinators, said the event also provides an opportunity to share the Jewish community's history and traditions with Corpus Christi residents.

"The Jewish community goes back to the 1800s in Corpus Christi, and we've helped shape the foundation of what Corpus Christi is today as well. And, you know, it's our opportunity and our chance to show you what it is that is our culture," Lozano said.

The festival serves as the congregation's largest annual fundraiser, helping support programs and special events throughout the year.

Visitors can also take guided tours of the sanctuary to learn more about Jewish traditions and religious practices.

The festival takes place at Congregation Beth Israel, located at 4402 Saratoga Boulevard.



Saturday, Nov. 14: 5 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Del Mar College's Viking Fest

Del Mar College is bringing back its third annual Viking Fest on Saturday, Nov. 14, with a full day of free family-friendly activities at its Windward Campus.

The celebration kicks off with a Kids 1K Fun Run at 9 a.m., followed by the Viking 5K Run/Walk at 9:15 a.m.

Last year, more than 1,000 runners and walkers participated in the 5K, and organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, entertainment and hands-on demonstrations showcasing career opportunities in technical and industrial fields.

One of the highlights is the fifth annual Día de los Muertos Welding Competition, which has attracted more than 350 registrants this year. High school and college students from across South Texas will compete for scholarships, welding equipment and other prizes.

Festivalgoers can also check out a Tesla Cybertruck and the Port of Corpus Christi's Learning Lab.

Viking Fest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Del Mar College's Windward Campus, located at 4101 Old Brownsville Road.

Admission is free, and registration for both races is also free. Participants can still register for the 5K on race day and receive a thermal mug.

For more information, visit Del Mar College's Viking Fest website.

Have an upcoming community event you'd like featured on Coastal Bend Weekend? Email Stephanie Molina at Stephanie.Molina@kristv.com.