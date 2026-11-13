A car crashed into Wind & Wave Watersports in Flour Bluff on Thursday night, damaging the front of the longtime surf and kayak shop.

Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department were sent to a two-vehicle crash on South Padre Island Drive at Laguna Shores Road, according to ESD 2 posts on Facebook. The agency said fire and EMS crews were working a crash with injuries and that a vehicle had damaged a building. It warned drivers to expect significant delays while crews were on scene.

Photos posted by ESD 2 show a car stopped beneath the shop’s collapsed front awning. A second photo shows a vehicle on its side next to a concrete barrier.

In a Facebook post, the shop said everyone involved in the crash is OK. It said three old porch columns were knocked out of place and the roof is sagging over the front door.

The owners said they are still deciding what to do about the roof but plan to stay open. Customers can enter through the kayak and surfboard rental door, about 20 feet past the main entrance on the same porch.

“Just a small bump in the road,” the shop wrote.

The family-owned shop has served the Coastal Bend since 1987.

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