Whitecap prepares for grand opening on North Padre Island

An $800 million development on North Padre Island is preparing to give the public its first look at a community developers say is designed to redefine waterfront living along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Whitecap, a roughly 240-acre master-planned community, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 7, showcasing newly built homes, waterfront features and amenities planned around the development's network of navigable canals.

When completed, Whitecap is expected to include more than 600 residences, along with resort-style amenities, commercial development and a 30-acre nature preserve.

"Here at Whitecap we are a 240 acre master plan community located on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi. We are redefining what coastal contemporary living looks like on the Texas Gulf Coast," Whitecap Sales Manager Amber Spicak said.

A first look inside Whitecap's homes

Three showcase homes will open to visitors during Saturday's event: the Brisa, Elara and Cara.

KRIS 6

The homes feature a coastal contemporary design with expansive windows, floor-to-ceiling glass, sliding doors and outdoor living spaces intended to take advantage of the surrounding water.

"Every single floor of these homes will feature waterfront views, whether that's the canal behind your home, the bay over the horizon, or your ability to boat out to the Gulf or the bay," Spicak said.

The Brisa is a two-story, four-bedroom home spanning approximately 2,630 square feet. Its features include a first-floor bedroom, indoor-outdoor dining area, built-in outdoor grill and a primary bedroom with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and a private wraparound terrace.

The Cara is a three-story, three-bedroom home covering about 2,787 square feet. Its design includes expansive windows, private balconies, a glass elevator and views toward both the Gulf and bay.

The three-story Elara is approximately 2,356 square feet and includes three bedrooms, a private spa pool, glass elevator, third-floor retreat and large sky deck with bay views.

KRIS 6

Additional designs include the approximately 4,500-square-foot Mira duplex and the roughly 2,760-square-foot Vera duplex.

Homesites start in the $300,000s, according to Spicak. Buyers can select their own architect and builder or work with Whitecap's preferred partners.

Building a waterfront destination

Whitecap is centered around about five miles of navigable canals. Plans call for many homesites to offer direct canal access and space for private docks, allowing residents to travel by boat toward the Laguna Madre and Gulf of Mexico.

KRIS 6

But developers say the goal is to create more than a residential neighborhood.

Amenities already completed include a resort-style pool, splash pad and fitness center at Pelican's Landing, along with the Heron's Nest community café and park area, which includes a kayak launch.

Saturday will also mark the opening of the Wake Zone, an amenity area featuring gathering space and pickleball courts. The grand-opening celebration is expected to include live music and food trucks.

"We want White Cap to be a place where there's always something to do, whether that's getting out on the water, playing pickleball, enjoying live music, or meeting friends for dinner," Spicak said.

Future plans call for additional sports courts, a dog park and a commercial center with a marina, shopping, dining, entertainment and dry boat storage.

KRIS 6

Designed around the island

Developers say the community's design is intended to complement North Padre Island's coastal environment rather than compete with it.

Landscaping incorporates island-specific vegetation selected with water conservation and longevity in mind. Portions of the canal system also include a "living shoreline," which is intended to provide habitat alongside more traditional bulkheads protecting residential properties.

KRIS 6

At the heart of the community is a planned 30-acre nature conservation preserve. Spicak said the area will include walking trails and docks extending over freshwater lakes, providing space for wildlife and migratory birds.

"Whitecap is bringing a new watermark to coastal living in Texas," Spicak said. "It's about creating a place where you can live on the water, enjoy the outdoors, and experience everything that makes the Texas coast so special."

Whitecap's showcase home grand opening is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, followed by the opening celebration at the Wake Zone from 5 to 8 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!