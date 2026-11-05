Juveniles accused of damaging Cullen Place Elementary School over weekend

Two juvenile boys are accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage at Cullen Place Elementary School over the weekend.

Staff members found the damage Monday morning at the campus on the 800 block of Belmeade Drive near Gollihar Road.

According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, the juveniles smashed a school surveillance camera worth more than $4,000 and smashed windows on some doors at the back of the school.

Jeydah Jenkins, KRIS 6 News According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, the juveniles smashed a school surveillance camera worth more than $4,000 and smashed windows on some doors at the back of the school.



The windows are impact-resistant, so the juveniles were not able to get into the campus.

Warnke said the suspects have been identified and confirmed they do not attend Cullen Place.

He said they will face criminal charges.

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