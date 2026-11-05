Kingsville community honors fallen Ofc. Benys with memorial event 5 years later

Five years after losing one of its own, the Kingsville community came together to remember a fallen police officer with every step they took.

Officer Sherman Benys Jr. died in the line of duty in 2021. On Wednesday, people walked and ran in his memory. The Miles That Matter Run Club hosted the honor walk and run in the Country Luau parking lot on University Boulevard.

The event honored Benys and also raised awareness about domestic violence. His son said the family wants something good to come from their loss.

"It's just to try to get the community out to be active and also raise awareness for our officers' safety and our officers' protection, but also to raise awareness for domestic violence and what it can do to a family," Benjamin Benys said.

Organizers handed out snacks, drinks, and raffle prizes. They also gave out challenge coins.

Benys was a 19-year veteran of the department. He was shot while answering a domestic disturbance call on November 1, 2021, and died three days later. The man who shot him is serving life in prison without parole.

Benys wore badge number 81. His family named a nonprofit after it, called 81's Heroes. The group supports Kleberg County first responders. And every November, Kingsville officers wear memorial badges to honor him.

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