    Water boil order lifted for Western Nueces County

    By Veronica Flores-Herrera,

    2 days ago
    The water boil advisory issued for residents in Western Nueces County has been lifted.

    The South Texas Water Authority and Nueces Water Supply Corporation made the announcement Monday morning.

    A water boil notice was ordered after a water storage tank collapsed early Thursday morning on FM 2826 and County Road 79. Immediately after the collapse, some customers complained about a drop in water pressure while others complained about having no water.

    A water water boil notice was issued for Banquete, Agua Dulce, and surrounding rural areas.

    According to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, who is also the Executive Director of South Texas Water Authority, about 1,000 residents in Western Nueces County were affected.

    On Saturday, work on the bypass was complete, allowing water to move back into the system.

    On Monday morning, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality lifted the water boil order.

    Comments / 1
    Daniel Cuevas
    1d ago
    I'm glad they got the boiled water lifted
