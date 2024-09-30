Ingleside ISD podcast gives students a voice in their district

Ingleside Independent School District is giving students and faculty a chance to share their experiences on the new "Mustangs on the Mic" podcast.

The podcast is the brainchild of Superintendent Scott Kilgore and Director of Communications and Community Kelsey Picou. Beginning in February, the show currently has 17 episodes.

“It really gives our community a voice on what's going on in the school, and it provides them valuable information," Kilgore told KRIS 6. The series, hosted by Kilgore, allows students, faculty, and members of the local community to participate.

The show's fifth and latest episode featured several students from Ingleside High School. They were invited on the show to discuss the 4th Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium at H.M. King High School in Kingsville , which they attended.

Adam Beam Ingleside High School sophomore Daisy Gonzales chats inside the "Mustangs on the Mic" studio.

The podcast was a first-time experience for sophomore Daisy Gonzales, who cited the "safe environment" created by Kilgore and Picou. A similar sentiment was shared by junior Camilla De La Rosa. “I really liked sharing the information we got. We said it’s good to spread awareness, and I think it’s something everyone needs to hear," De La Rosa told KRIS 6.

When the students returned from the symposium, they were ready to take what they learned and implement it in their district. Sophomore Carson Davis thanked the administration for supporting their new suicide prevention initiatives. "We also thought about the morning announcements and how we can have people talk about suicide awareness and its prevention so that students can hear it at least once or twice a week."

He also noted the district's new ID badges, which include information for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

"Mustangs on the Mic" airs new episodes every Friday and can be listened to on Spotify or the Ingleside ISD website.

