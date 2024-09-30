Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRIS 6 News

    Ingleside ISD podcast gives students a voice in their district

    By Adam Beam,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GGie_0vpIuf1y00

    Ingleside Independent School District is giving students and faculty a chance to share their experiences on the new "Mustangs on the Mic" podcast.

    The podcast is the brainchild of Superintendent Scott Kilgore and Director of Communications and Community Kelsey Picou. Beginning in February, the show currently has 17 episodes.

    “It really gives our community a voice on what's going on in the school, and it provides them valuable information," Kilgore told KRIS 6. The series, hosted by Kilgore, allows students, faculty, and members of the local community to participate.

    The show's fifth and latest episode featured several students from Ingleside High School. They were invited on the show to discuss the 4th Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium at H.M. King High School in Kingsville , which they attended.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pETGx_0vpIuf1y00 Adam Beam
    Ingleside High School sophomore Daisy Gonzales chats inside the "Mustangs on the Mic" studio.

    The podcast was a first-time experience for sophomore Daisy Gonzales, who cited the "safe environment" created by Kilgore and Picou. A similar sentiment was shared by junior Camilla De La Rosa. “I really liked sharing the information we got. We said it’s good to spread awareness, and I think it’s something everyone needs to hear," De La Rosa told KRIS 6.

    When the students returned from the symposium, they were ready to take what they learned and implement it in their district. Sophomore Carson Davis thanked the administration for supporting their new suicide prevention initiatives. "We also thought about the morning announcements and how we can have people talk about suicide awareness and its prevention so that students can hear it at least once or twice a week."

    He also noted the district's new ID badges, which include information for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

    "Mustangs on the Mic" airs new episodes every Friday and can be listened to on Spotify or the Ingleside ISD website.

    For the latest local news updates, click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy