21st Judicial District to offer free legal resources

MESA COUNTY, Colo. ( KREX ) — The 21st Judicial District, along with 11 other Colorado judicial districts, will be hosting Legal Resource Day to provide Mesa County residents with a chance to access information and education on legal processes for free.

Legal Resource Day attendees will have the chance to participate in first come, first served Ask an Attorney sessions. Volunteer attorneys at the event will answer questions and can discuss civil cases with those in attendance. Information will only be provided for civil matters.

The event will also feature presentations on topics like renter’s rights and divorce in Colorado courts.

The 21st Judicial District’s Legal Resource Day will be at the Mesa County Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

