One lane of US 50 bridge now open 24/7

GUNNISON, Colo. ( KREX ) — April 18 – the U.S. 50 Middle Bridge between Montrose and Gunnison is abruptly closed to all traffic after workers found a concerning crack in the steel.

Dirt roads, such as Kebler Pass and County Road 26, became the main alternative routes while crews repaired not just the Middle Bridge, but the Lake Fork Bridge only a mile or so away.

As the bridge started to open to traffic, trucks, trailers and semis were still not allowed to cross…until now. The bridge is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with pilot car operations.

CDOT Communications Lead Stacia Sellers tells WesternSlopeNow from Oct. 16 on, not only will the bridge be open at all times, but commercial vehicles will be allowed on the bridge.

Montrose Mayor Pro Tem Dave Frank tells WesternSlopeNow luckily their economy is diverse enough to not only rely on the summer tourist traffic, thanks to outdoor recreation and manufacturing businesses.

Holiday Gift Store employee Teddy Withee says overall, people seem to still find their way to her store.

Nexthome Virtual owner Shawn Carroll agrees with Withee – business isn’t as bad as what others seem to experience.

Over on the Gunnison side, Double Shot Cyclery Owner Dan Crean is excited to finally get access to regular deliveries of supplies, but it may be too late since summer traffic is gone.

Bluebird Real Estate Broker Associate Brian Cooper tells WesternSlopeNow his best business comes from the tourists traveling through in vans and RVs, both vehicles that were not let through previously.

WesternSlopeNow’s Timber Schuman waited about 20 minutes at the Lake Fork Bridge, and only about five minutes at the Middle Bridge, though cars were stacked up waiting before him.

