    WSP: Washington records more than 200 deadly crashes with dozens caused by impaired drivers

    2 days ago
    Jehfndu
    1d ago
    This article is horribly written. The tag line say 200 deadly and then the article talks about 500 serious injuries and mentions 36 crashes caused by DUI’s. Give a better breakdown. I am not saying DUI’s are not a problem. No they are, but what part is drugs and what part is alcohol now that we have both. Then whats causing the other crashes? Pursuits, cell phones, medical issues, speeding.
    ElevCraft5
    1d ago
    What do you expect? It is legal to drink and drive. We say not to drive with a BAC higher than .08. That means anything lower than .08 is legal. However, the drivers have no way of knowing when they cross the line from legal to illegal drinking and driving. Most people try to do what we tell people to do: Drink responsibly and drive safely. Some people miscalculate sometimes. However, as long as it is legal to drink and drive, we will only see an increase in the number of drunk drivers.
