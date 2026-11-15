COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many people at Colorado Springs Airport were hopeful that all of the flight delays and cancellations from Friday were in the past, but that wasn't the case.

Struggles with scheduling flights were something some travelers looking to depart from Colorado Springs Airport had in common.

"When I was driving here with the Uber, the flight changed to 3 o'clock, and it changed later on when I got here to 4:30, and now it's 8," traveler Jim Engle said.

This was a similar occurrence for Jacob Astasio, who had been at Colorado Springs Airport for a flight that was cancelled Saturday morning.

"They told us they would update us as things progressed, and at like 8:30 in the morning, like an hour before the flight, they texted us it had been pushed back an hour, and then every 2 or 3 hours that it would be pushed 4 or 5 hours further," Astacio said.

For flyers like Ricky Morgan, it was not a matter of hours with his flight prolonged. It was a matter of days.

"I get here at 2 o'clock, and I am happy to go through the gate and everything. As soon as I see it on the board, it says canceled. I was like, oh man. So then I rush back down, go down there, and I'm listening to the flight. There's someone else talking to them, and they're like, there are no flights out. And I was like, uh oh. So I checked online, and there are no flights out until Monday," Morgan said.

Some found the situation unexpected.

"It was alarming at first because it's not something you expect to happen. You don't expect all the flights to shut down. So we were like Oh yeah, for sure, what are we going to do?" Aarohi and Vihaan Shahi explained.

Hopefully, it will be better for travelers on Sunday, as Colorado Springs Airport currently has only 1 flight canceled or delayed.

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