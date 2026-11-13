COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will host dozens of cultural performances on Saturday at no cost to the community.

About 20 different groups will share their culture through song, dance and presentation at Library 21c. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. There is no reservation required. Just show up!

You can find a full schedule of events here. PPLD split the performances between four different spaces inside Library 21c. The online rundown includes a schedule for each space.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where performers teach KRDO13's Bradley Davis traditional Dominican Republic and Indian dance styles.

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