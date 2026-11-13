PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dillon Drive and 29th Street are highlights of next year's preliminary street repaving list released earlier this week by city officials.

The longest stretch to receive new asphalt -- and one of the longest stretches in recent memory -- is 2.5 miles of 29th Street, from behind the Pueblo Mall just east of Interstate 25, across the West Side to Lowell Avenue, just east of Pueblo Boulevard.

The timing is right for that project because of utility and repair work that was completed earlier this year.

Another featured street is Dillon Drive; the city plans to repave several blocks on the east side of the mall, between 29th Street and Mel Harmon Drive, as well as a 3/4-mile segment on the city's northwest side, from Elizabeth Street to the city limit.

Many drivers consider the latter stretch to be the worst in town, little more than a mass of potholes and crumbling pavement.

Also on the list is two miles of Elizabeth, from downtown to US 50; repaving was scheduled to happen this year but was delayed due to unfinished utility work.

Five blocks of Jerry Murphy Road, south of Highway 47 and described as the bumpiest street in town, is scheduled for concrete work and repaving.

Interestingly, the city must complete two relatively small paving projects required by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) because of their proximity to highways: Santa Fe Avenue, at the Pueblo Riverwalk boathouse; and a deceleration lane on westbound 4th Street neat US 50, because of a new fire station.

Officials hope to get final approval for next year's repaving during a City Council meeting later this month.

Here is the proposed list:



• Decel Lane on 4th St. (req’d by CDOT)

• Santa Fe mill and overlay (req’d by CDOT)

• St. Clair (Pueblo Blvd. to Prairie)

• Jerry Murphy Phase 3 concrete curb ramps (Glenmore to Montebello)

• Jerry Murphy (Glenmore to Montebello) (Phase 3 concrete must be done first) (pave late in year – CDOT diverging diamond construction interferes)

• Elizabeth (City Center to Hwy 50)

• 29th St. (Dillon to Lowell)

• Jerry Murphy/Chinook (applied for SRTS grant)

• Jones (Prairie to Abriendo)

• Dillon (29th to Mel Harmon)

• Dillon (Elizabeth to City Limits)

• Walking Stick (Hwy 47 to St. Andrews)

• Carl Sitter (Overton to Lavender Way – selected repairs) (repair dips)

• Widener, Meadowlark, Inspiration, Sundance, Chism, Sentinel, Hideaway, Getaway, Drover, Remuda

• The Bluffs (Sumner Ave)

Pueblo officials continue to consider whether to create a dedicated source of funding for paving or transportation projects, similar to what exists in Colorado Springs and Pueblo County.

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