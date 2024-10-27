3 car crash south of Castle Rock sends multiple to hospital, shuts down I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced southbound I-25 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation made this announcement on CO Trip:

I-25 southbound is closed south of Castle Rock at mile point 176 due to a crash. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Plum Creek (exit 181).

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting the Colorado State Patrol, Larkspur Fire, and Castle Rock Fire Department on the accident.

Colorado State Patrol says the incident was called in at 7:22 p.m. as a three-car crash. State Patrol said it started as a head-on crash from a U-turn.

A witness to the crash told State Troopers they saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the highway.

First responders needed the jaws of life to rescue one driver from their vehicle. The driver was later airlifted to the hospital.

Another driver and passenger were also transported to the hospital. The driver of the third car sustained no injuries.

Colorado State Patrol reports that impairment is suspected in the crash and the roadway was cleared around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

