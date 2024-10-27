Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRDO News Channel 13

    3 car crash south of Castle Rock sends multiple to hospital, shuts down I-25

    By Michael Logerwell,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02C7Yf_0wNpAIk900

    CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced southbound I-25 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

    The Colorado Department of Transportation made this announcement on CO Trip:

    I-25 southbound is closed south of Castle Rock at mile point 176 due to a crash. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Plum Creek (exit 181).

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting the Colorado State Patrol, Larkspur Fire, and Castle Rock Fire Department on the accident.

    Colorado State Patrol says the incident was called in at 7:22 p.m. as a three-car crash. State Patrol said it started as a head-on crash from a U-turn.

    A witness to the crash told State Troopers they saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the highway.

    First responders needed the jaws of life to rescue one driver from their vehicle. The driver was later airlifted to the hospital.

    Another driver and passenger were also transported to the hospital. The driver of the third car sustained no injuries.

    Colorado State Patrol reports that impairment is suspected in the crash and the roadway was cleared around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

    The post 3 car crash south of Castle Rock sends multiple to hospital, shuts down I-25 appeared first on KRDO .

    Related Search

    Car crash consequencesImpaired drivingCastle RockTraffic accidentsState PatrolRoad safety

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Clinton Streeter
    15h ago
    people need to slow down
    Sally Martinez
    21h ago
    🙏 🙏 🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith2 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Man who helped family with home installation returned to their house several days later wearing a mask, only to hit little girl in the head, causing her to lose consciousness, before he tried to abduct the child; charged
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    Body recovered from river confirmed as missing mum
    BBC2 days ago
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood
    FOX31 Denver1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Man and woman who died in crash named by police
    BBC2 days ago
    Colorado 8-Year-Old Girl Battled Predator Who Broke Into Her Room At Night Until He Gave Up and Fled: Police
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Shocking New Photos Surface From Scene Where Denver Broncos WR Was Shot In The Back Of The Head, As More Details Emerge
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Mechanics Name Car Brands With the Most Engine Problems
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Colorado cardiologist who drugged, raped women cries in court as he's branded 'most prolific' rapist
    themirror.com19 hours ago
    Abducted Child Found Safe In Self-Storage Unit
    modernstoragemedia.com17 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The 10 Least Desirable Places to Live in Colorado
    Power 102.9 NoCo17 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Colorado distillery ranks among best in country
    OutThere Colorado1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 22 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    A dad’s mysterious disappearance captivated a small Colorado town. Twenty-five years later, cops have made a major breakthrough
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Stolen Ballots Were Cast and Counted in Colorado, Cannot Be Removed: Election Officials
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy