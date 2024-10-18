THE MILITARY FAMILY Colorado, one of last states to join nationwide Purple Star School Program for military children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Although Colorado ranks 12th in the nation with the most military-connected students -- at 45,000 -- it was one of the last states in the nation to pass the Purple Star School Program legislation, according to the Military Child Education Coalition .

The bill gained bipartisan support and was signed into law during Colorado's 2024 legislative session, opening up the possibility for schools to apply for the program aimed at making moves to new schools easier for military children. It could prove successful for schools in recruiting military-connected students, given Colorado's choice-in status.

Courtesy: Military Child Education Coalition

It's a huge accomplishment for the Department of Defense, which flagged its passage as a top priority.

"We want our service members to have a high quality of life; not only just for their personal well-being, but for the well-being of the military itself," said Michelle Richart, the Department of Defense Regional Liaison. "Education continuity and social, emotional well-being has become a top priority."

From the perspective of the DoD, the passage will help with recruitment and retention of military members, where those signing up to serve have been lagging.

"The average military-connected kid experiences six to nine changes during their K-12 education career. That's a lot of not just school changes, but little things, like a new dentist, a new doctor, a new place to get their hair cut. And so, anything that we can do to make those transitions easier just by providing that support in the education space, really goes a long way to help those military families and those kids," said Richart.

That sentiment is echoed by those who work directly with active duty, reserve, and Guard families, too.

"I think it brings another layer of comfort for families when they're going through just another transition that's really hard and parents are always worried about their kids. Knowing this program's in place and your student will have a great place to be and learn," said Megan Garland-Evelo, AFA School Liaison Program Manager.

In Colorado, individual schools can apply with the Colorado Department of Education beginning in October, with a December 18th deadline.

To qualify, schools must prove five criteria:

Student-led transition team: students who commit to welcoming new military children

Professional development for educators and staff

A military liaison staff member

A designated webpage with military resources for families

Initiatives that demonstrate support of the military community

For Academy School District 20, it's a welcome acknowledgment of what some schools in the district have already implemented.

"It truly is going to be a game-changer for us. Not so much in the way that we treat or interact our military kids or their families, but in order for us to be recognized for the work we do," said Air Academy High Principal, Dan Olson. "For a military student, whether they're those wee little ones down in kindergarten or our seniors, it is impactful to leave their surroundings, and their families and their friends to move to a new school is extremely stressful. But to know they are going to a place that understands that and has support around it, those are the worries that we take away, and that gives them time to find their people, find their group once they get here."

D20's Air Academy High, Eagleview Middle School, and Douglass Valley Elementary Schools, which all have large military-connected populations, plan to pursue the designation in full -- along with select schools in Fountain Ft. Carson District 8, Widefield School District 3, and Colorado Springs School Districts 11 and 49.

Qualifying Purple Star Schools will be announced by Governor Jared Polis, in April 2025, the Month of the Military Child.

