Six departing Alaska, American and Southwest flights were affected at STS. photo credit: Sarah StierchAn undated photo of Sonoma County's regional airport, STS.

Early Friday afternoon, a nationwide ground stop order went into effect for all airports in the U.S. It’s now been lifted and flights have resumed.

Charles M. Schulz Airport manager Jon Stout told KRCB News in an interview late Friday afternoon all passengers had been deplaned earlier and were waiting to hear from federal officials.

“There are some upset passengers, but for the most part, they're, they're doing as best you can. It's beyond the control of any of the airlines and it is nationwide,” Stout told KRCB News. “So they are trying to be understanding of the situation, but, you know, it's not a great situation.”

Stout said shortly after 1 p.m., he started getting messages via a few channels.

“In this particular case, there were three communications we received,” Stout said. “One through the National Business Aircraft Association; we subscribe to an alert system for airspace issues and received that. We received one from the American Association of Airport Executives, and we also received an update from the FAA. So we did hear about it relatively quickly when this ground stop occurred.”

Stout said there weren't any immediately scheduled incoming flights, but there were six departing flights that did not leave.

“The airlines are currently working with those passengers to accommodate them on a later flight. Some of the passengers are electing to cancel their reservation and either drive or just not take the trip. And there are some that are just gonna wait it out and wait for the flight to depart later today,” Stout said. “I'm not sure what flights from our partners will be canceled yet, because it does have that domino effect of crew time and other issues.”

Stout said flights grounded today were from Alaska, American and Southwest. And he said once the ground order is cancelled, it may take until Saturday to get back to normal operations.

“It may not be fully back to normal till tomorrow, getting everything moved back to where they were supposed to be,” Stout said. “And then there's also the issue of crew times. If crews are also waiting around, they have duty limitations on how much they can work in a day. People may be in the wrong places. So that could have further downstream effects after the airspace is reopened.”