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Friday Film Review | 'You Can See Everything'
By KPCW,9 days ago
Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted Theranos co-founder and CEO sentenced to over 11 years in prison, has been portrayed in the media as a straight-faced liar who swindled billions while marketing a fraudulent blood-testing device. She went media-silent from 2016 to 2023 until doing a New York Times profile, hoping to rebrand her image. Unsatisfied with the profile, she and her partner Billy Evans invited a documentary crew to film them during her final five weeks before incarceration. The result is “You Can See Everything,” a fascinating, uncomfortable character study co-directed by Nathan Fielder, best known for his show “Nathan for You,” and Lance Oppenheim.